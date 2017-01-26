See, this particular tier of fashion has become more and more popular for Hollywood's most illustrious events: Think Rihanna's delightfully poufy Giambattista Valli couture gown at the 2015 Grammys, or Kerry Washington's gilded Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dress at the 2016 Golden Globes. These moments not only put the spotlight on the incredible work of the ateliers and petits-mains actually creating the garments, but they also made for some seriously impressive best-dressed moments. The timing of haute couture fashion week couldn't be more perfect, either, as award show season is just kicking off — so, we wouldn't be surprised if some of the stars sitting front row in Paris are messaging their stylists to put in an order for the next big appearance on their calendars.