We Knew We Recognized Kirsten Dunst’s Dress From Somewhere

No mater how memorable of a statement a celebrity makes on the red carpet, most of the times it's but a fleeting fashion moment, never to be repeated again. A designer gown is typically shipped back to the atelier it came from promptly after the star returns home from the festivity, or it's cast off to the back of some closet once it's been photographed to no end on the step-and-repeat, to avoid the wrath of Kate Sanders. But some gowns are so good, it would be a waste to have them gathering dust in a garment bag. And luckily, some celebrities agree. We saw that with Demi Moore, when she brought out an old Zac Posen dress from her personal archive to the 2016 SAG Awards (much to the thrill of the designer). Now, Kirsten Dunst is gracing us with her own stylish #TBT — one that the most devoted of red-carpet commentators might quickly pick up on. The actress is currently in Paris for haute couture fashion week, and before taking her front-row seat at Dior, Dunst toasted legendary jewelry brand Chopard's new collection wearing another storied French designer, Christian Lacroix. And the ivory lace mini dress she wore was pulled not from the runway, but from her very own closet. According to People, she donned the very same vintage Christian Lacroix style to the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Longtime stylists Nina and Clare Hallworth posted a picture of Dunst in her own dress on Instagram. "A night out in #paris dressed to the nines in her own vintage @christianlacroix #hautecouture," they captioned it. People notes that they've been working with the actress since 2000, so odds are they had a hand when Dunst first wore the Christian Lacroix number.
@kirstendunst a night out in #paris dressed to the nines in her own vintage @christianlacroix #hautecouture @chopard @chopardbycaroline ?/styled by @nina.clare @therexagency makeup @sabrinabmakeup hair @carlosferraz_ #revisited #loved #again #andagain #leggs11 #bts #lotd #cityoflove #christianlacroix #kirstendunst
12 years later though, the choppy, layered lace skirt and caped sleeves on the dress still feel fresh. It's safe to say this was a sound fashion investment from Dunst.
