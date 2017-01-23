You’ve Never Seen Aubrey Plaza With Hair Like This Before

When it comes to major beauty change-ups, Aubrey Plaza isn't necessarily the first celebrity that comes to mind. Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Lucy Hale, sure, but rarely do we see Plaza straying from her classic raven black hair or neutral makeup. (Not that we mind; the look always reminds us of her classic character, April Ludgate, from Parks And Recreation.) But all of that is changing. The Ingrid Goes West actress hit the Sundance Film Festival this past week as a full-blown redhead. We don't know if this shade is the final color she's after — especially since she's been slowly lightening her hair this last month, going from deep brown to auburn to strawberry. But we do know this latest iteration looks good. The red hue is toned down, with blond highlights throughout, and is shinier than ever. We always thought her darker hair color flattered her fair skin so effortlessly, but she may have changed our minds. Aubrey Plaza: Proving that
orange red is the new black.
