More Than 200 Arrested After Inauguration Violence

Today's protests against Donald Trump's inauguration span the globe: ABC cites incidents ranging from San Francisco to NYC's Trump Tower, and Reuters reports on sympathy protests occurring as far as London and Tokyo. And in Washington, D.C., more than 217 people have been arrested after flares of violence amid the demonstrations. Although the majority of those taking to the streets in protest have been peaceful, a few began throwing rocks and bottles, using their signs to shatter store windows, and lighting cars on fire, according to Reuters. Six police officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries; the police force responded with concussion grenades, pepper spray, and tear gas. "It's a very, very small percentage of the number of folks that came here to peacefully assemble in our city," interim police chief Peter Newsham said in a video on Twitter. That violent subsection may include some members of Bikers for Trump and the #DisruptJ20 coalition of protesters; ABC reports that various videos on social media show the two groups coming into conflict. One demonstrator told CNN: "I'm all about peaceful protesting, practicing nonviolence, but at the same time, I understand why people are so frustrated. They are so upset about so many things in our country right now that to make a poster? There's not a poster big enough to cover all the things that people are frustrated about." Charles Chamberlain, executive director of Democracy for America, also told CNN: "The only source of light on this miserable day is the massive, multi-racial, multi-generational progressive resistance movement led by women and people of color that's already emerging to confront Donald Trump's agenda of hate and growing stronger every single day." Which women and people of color, you ask? Here's an idea.
