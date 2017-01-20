Sometimes it seems like the world can be divided into before November 8, 2016 and after November 8, 2016. Do you feel that too?

"Something I did notice after the election is a lot of people come up to me saying, 'I’m just shocked, I didn’t know it was this bad.' I, unfortunately, was less shocked than most people, maybe because I’m a woman, or because I’m part of these marginalized groups. I do think if any positive is coming out of this, it’s that people are waking up to how bad it is, and always was. More people are getting called to action and realizing that you can’t just assume that something is going to happen, or that other people are taking care of it. We’re in a time now when we need all the manpower — man and woman power — we can get."