Fashion Obsessives Will Love Amal Clooney’s Vintage Chanel Dress

Amal Clooney showed up at the World Economic Forum's Women of Impact dinner in a timeless outfit Tuesday, Vogue reports. The human rights lawyer was spotted in a 1963 two-piece Chanel dress alongside her husband George Clooney at the Switzerland event. Her beige, sequined top flows elegantly over a silver-waisted knee-length skirt. Black Paul Andrew stilettos and a matching Dolce & Gabbana clutch complete the look. Adding a dash of color, rose-shaped earrings pop out in front of her loose waves. Clooney received acknowledgement at the dinner for her advocacy for genocide victims, according to Yahoo. Nadia Murad, a client of hers who was kidnapped by Isis, was also honored at the dinner. Clooney and Murad are suing ISIS on behalf of its many genocide victims. As usual, Clooney is saving the world and looking flawless while doing it.
