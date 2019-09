Fashion Obsessives Will Love Amal Clooney’s Vintage Chanel Dress

Amal Clooney showed up at the World Economic Forum's Women of Impact dinner in a timeless outfit Tuesday, Vogue reports. The human rights lawyer was spotted in a 1963 two-piece Chanel dress alongside her husband George Clooney at the Switzerland event. Her beige, sequined top flows elegantly over a silver-waisted knee-length skirt. Black Paul Andrew stilettos and a matching Dolce & Gabbana clutch complete the look. Adding a dash of color, rose-shaped earrings pop out in front of her loose waves. Clooney received acknowledgement at the dinner for her advocacy for genocide victims, according to Yahoo . Nadia Murad, a client of hers who was kidnapped by Isis, was also honored at the dinner. Clooney and Murad are suing ISIS on behalf of its many genocide victims. As usual , Clooney is saving the world and looking flawless while doing it.