Amal Clooney & This Survivor Of Kidnapping & Rape Are Suing ISIS

International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her client Nadia Murad are teaming up to sue ISIS. Murad, a Yazidi woman who says she prayed for death while being repeatedly raped by her kidnappers, called on world leaders Monday to do more to bring the Islamic State to justice for genocide and other crimes, the AP reports.
Both women spoke at a meeting held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, convened this week to decide how to prosecute the terror organization.
"Why is a survivor like me knocking on the door of the International Court of Justice to get justice?" Murad said.
Murad was named a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador Friday and, at just 23, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by the Iraqi government. She was kidnapped by ISIS as a 21-year-old and sold several times. Her people, the Yazidi, are an ethnic group targeted by ISIS for their eclectic religious beliefs and relative lack of military might. Read more about Murad's horrific story here.
Both women spoke at a meeting held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, convened this week to decide how to prosecute the terror organization.
"Why is a survivor like me knocking on the door of the International Court of Justice to get justice?" Murad said.
Murad was named a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador Friday and, at just 23, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by the Iraqi government. She was kidnapped by ISIS as a 21-year-old and sold several times. Her people, the Yazidi, are an ethnic group targeted by ISIS for their eclectic religious beliefs and relative lack of military might. Read more about Murad's horrific story here.
Advertisement
Clooney, representing Murad, said that she and other Yazidi survivors "want to appear before a judge." She said that the U.N. Security Council needed to fight to stop the "genocide against Yazidis."
"I wish I could say that I was proud to be here, but I'm not," Clooney told the General Assembly. "I'm ashamed as a human being that we ignore their cries for help."
Clooney appeared earlier Monday on Today discussing the decision to take ISIS to trial. She said that she was aware of the dangers and had the full support of her husband, who is an actor.
"I wish I could say that I was proud to be here, but I'm not," Clooney told the General Assembly. "I'm ashamed as a human being that we ignore their cries for help."
Clooney appeared earlier Monday on Today discussing the decision to take ISIS to trial. She said that she was aware of the dangers and had the full support of her husband, who is an actor.
Advertisement