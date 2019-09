International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her client Nadia Murad are teaming up to sue ISIS. Murad, a Yazidi woman who says she prayed for death while being repeatedly raped by her kidnappers, called on world leaders Monday to do more to bring the Islamic State to justice for genocide and other crimes, the AP reports Both women spoke at a meeting held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, convened this week to decide how to prosecute the terror organisation."Why is a survivor like me knocking on the door of the International Court of Justice to get justice?" Murad said.Murad was named a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador Friday and, at just 23, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by the Iraqi government. She was kidnapped by ISIS as a 21-year-old and sold several times. Her people, the Yazidi, are an ethnic group targeted by ISIS for their eclectic religious beliefs and relative lack of military might. Read more about Murad's horrific story here