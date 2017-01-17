Lauren Conrad has infinite knowledge of Halloween costumes, pastels, and how to curate your Instagram just so. So you know the former Hills star has opinions on what topics should be off-limits when it comes to kids and pregnancy. Conrad took to her website, LaurenConrad.com, to share what she believes to be pregnancy faux-pas. She lists four things you should never say to someone regarding family planning, and they all make so much sense. The post is no doubt personal for Conrad, who is pregnant with her first child and may have experienced some of these no-no's herself. The list includes not asking a married couple when they plan to have kids, and refraining from commenting on the size of a pregnant pal's bump. The reason for the latter is that every woman carries differently, and may be self-conscious about her growing body. Conrad revealed on her site that the post came from a conversation she had with one of her editors, and confessed that she hadn't even thought about a lot of these inappropriate things until she became pregnant herself. It already sounds like this mom-to-be will be raising a child with major manners. For all of Conrad's rules, check out her insightful post.
Advertisement