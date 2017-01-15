Miley Cyrus hosted a celebration that puts the "joint" in joint birthday party. The "Wrecking Ball" singer threw a party celebrating the birthdays of boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, sister Noah Cyrus, and pal Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips. The theme was so very Miley.
According to E! Online, hip-hop fan Cyrus was inspired by iconic rap group N.W.A. and made the theme of the bash "N.W.L." for Noah, Wayne, and Liam. From the Instagram photos, it seems that the dress code was "straight outta Compton," with some guests emulating the style of Ice Cube's barrier-breaking group.
Naturally, the marijuana enthusiast included goodie bags from Snoop Dogg's weed company, Merry Jane. Also on the menu was oversized pizza from Los Angeles-based chain Big Mama's & Papa's.
We may not have scored an invite to the party of the year, but fortunately, we do have photos. Click through to check out pictures of the big event.