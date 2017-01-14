Khloé Kardashian Channels Baby Spice With Her Latest #OOTD

If you're anything like us, then you, too, indulge in finding how anything can somehow, in any way, relate to the Spice Girls. The iconic quintet can turn any frown upside down and make any sour situation sweet. That's why, when it comes to another classic set of five — the Kardashian sisters — we've got to come up with creative ways to translate their over-the-top style choices. For example, Khloé Kardashian recently stepped out in a Monica Rose-selected blue sequin Ashish jumpsuit for what looks like an afternoon of errands. We couldn't help but be reminded of the first time we saw this #OOTD: on the Baby Spice doll from the Spice Girl's concert collection of Barbie dolls, circa the '90s. You might recall what the doll iterations of the girl group looked like. Baby Spice wore a blue sequin suit (and a blue hair extension, which Khloé seems to have swapped out for a smoky blue eye), Sporty was decked out in red (her extension was red, too), while the Posh doll came with another set of shoes (duh). If you don't remember, there's a stellar visual below of the Baby Spice doll below. As you can see, even down to the neckline, Khloé and Baby's electric blue suits make the two look like peas in a pod. Now, whether or not KoKo realizes what she's just done, the comparison is a total compliment. And, by the way, these dolls are still being sold, which might be a good option if you're not in the market to drop a couple grand on an ultra-luxe sweatsuit.
However, for those who want something similar to the Ashish edition, don't worry — there's still hope. Here's what you do: Spray yourself with your local drug store's finest adhesive, ask a pal to throw blue glitter...we're only joking. But seriously, let this ode between Khloé and Baby serve as a reminder that the splashiest, sparkliest of trends never have to die. So, don't listen to the naysayers when they tell you something's too "loud" or that "you'll only be able to wear it once." Because, as demonstrated here, it's only a matter of time before that your most outlandish look hits the runway or stage (or a Calabasas parking lot) again.
