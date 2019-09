You Probably Already Own Two-Thirds Of Selena Gomez’s Outfit

Regardless of where you stand on the leggings-as-pants debacle, you'll surely appreciate Selena Gomez's latest outfit — not only because it makes for a pretty solid defense for the look (yes, you can wear them out of the house, even when you're not headed to the gym), but also because you probably own most of the items needed to recreate it. The singer was having a quiet evening, enjoying the Los Angeles sunset with her squad, and the whole thing was Instagrammed, naturally. It's kind of like Gomez and her pals are like our group of pals — and, then, we realized she's wearing the exact same outfit we find ourselves in every single weekend: leggings, worn with anything that will make them look "fancy."