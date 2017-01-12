This Is The Definitive Kendall Jenner Outfit, According To Kendall Jenner

We've spent more hours than we'd like to admit scrutinizing Kendall Jenner's outfit choices. Sure, we may know a bit more than necessary about the pieces she's partial to (like her Re/Done jeans and Givenchy sunglasses). But, we've also noticed that Jenner has a definite uniform; and while the labels on her clothes may change, she definitely sticks to certain formulas when it comes to putting looks together. Jenner confirmed this long-held theory of ours this week in a five-sentence post on her app titled "The Secret To My Casual Uniform." Finally, the 20-year-old model lays to rest all those pesky, unverified, unofficial rumors regarding how, exactly, one must dress to cop her style. So, here's the definitive formula, according to Jenner herself: Wear a rocker tee or crop top, a pair of leggings, and a bomber jacket. There we go. The defense rests. If you follow Jenner's off-duty style, this will come as no revelation: She's been hashing and rehashing this athleisure-inclined outfit for years. (Friend and admitted outfit-matcher Gigi Hadid has exhibited a soft spot for this formula, too, with her style record). We get why: It's not only super-easy to replicate, but, as Jenner wrote, it's "comfortable-cool and ready to go anywhere."
Jenner even eliminated any lingering guesswork by providing her own suggestions to shop the look, from a Yeezy cropped jacket (hey, gotta rep the family business) and Without Walls leggings. She added that the wearer gets "extra points for a Fendi pom and handheld mini-bag" — but we'll spare our bank accounts this time.
