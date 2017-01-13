These Boots Were Recalled For Creating Swastika Footprints (Yes, Really)

When fashion items get recalled, it's usually due to a faulty strap on a bag, or, say, a jeweled embellishment on a dress that just won't stay put. (Or, sometimes, a pair of shoes that might impale you.) But we've never seen a recall quite like this before. Boot company Polar Fox has recalled a pair of men's boots from Amazon that leave tiny swastikas in the dirt behind you. Thanks to a customer on Reddit, the boots were exposed in a post that was viewed over 2 million times. Frankly, we're wondering how or why the boots were produced in the first place. "There was an angle I didn't get to see when ordering my new work boots..." the user wrote. Yeah, we'd say so. A despicable stream of Nazi-themed jokes have ensued on Reddit. Basically, we're pretty certain this is the most serious oversight we've ever seen. The company has tried to rectify the situation by removing the boots from Amazon and issuing a statement to the International Business Times. “We would like to issue a public apology to our customers and to anyone who was offended by an imprint one of our boots left behind," the statement reads. "This was in no way intentional, it was an obvious mistake made by our manufactures in China...We will not be selling any of our boots with the misprint to anyone. We would never create a design to promote hate. We don’t promote hate at our company.”
In terms of past anti-semitic fashion screw-ups, Zara landed in hot water in 2014 for selling a supposedly Old West-themed kid's shirt featuring a "sheriff's badge" that resembled the Star of David that Jewish people were forced to wear during the Holocaust. So there you have it, folks. It's 2017 and people are, deplorably, incorporating swastikas into footwear designs.
