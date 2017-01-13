Can You Guess Which Sportswear Giant Was Voted 2016’s Most Relevant Brand?

This just in: The sneakerheads over at Highsnobiety have formally crowned their standout brands from the very bad, no-good year that was 2016. Of the many superlatives given out and voted on by the site's readers, the website named last year's Most Relevant Brand. And can you guess what it was? Drumroll, please... Adidas! That's right — from the reboot of the Gazelle to the rebirth of one Yeezy sneaker after another, the German brand that continues to dominate street style shots was dubbed the year's most relevant label. It beat out top contenders like Gucci, Gosha Rubchinskiy (who just paired up with Adidas, in fact), the omnipresent Vetements, and Nike (which got seven times less votes than Adidas). And while that's some stiff competition, we're not all that surprised. Aside from Nike, Adidas' price point is undeniably more accessible to a broader range of consumers than most of the other Most Relevant Brand hopefuls, which inevitably lands the sportswear staple's kicks on more paris of feet. As for who came in second place? Sk8er Boi brand Supreme, followed by Alessandro Michele's fairytale-like transformation of Gucci, which we kind of expected, too. (C'mon — you know you've seen that shirt all over your Instagram feed.) Now, if you're unhappy with these results and demand a recount, then make sure you vote next year. Unlike our own democracy, Highsnobiety works on the popular vote system: its editors shortlist the year's most influential brands and leave the rest up to its audience to decide. So, you know the drill — vote, baby, vote.
Advertisement