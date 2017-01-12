Khloe Kardashian’s Hairstylist Has The Most Unexpected New Launch

Most of us ditched hair accessories way back when, opting for plain hair ties and bobby pins to keep our styles in check. While boring and unseemly on the wrist, our lack of cutesy clips and floral trinkets just made us feel more grown-up — though, let's be honest, we've all been secretly hoping for something to come along that's both practical and fun. And that's where Jen Atkin, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Ouai Haircare, steps in.