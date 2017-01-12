Khloe Kardashian’s Hairstylist Has The Most Unexpected New Launch

Most of us ditched hair accessories way back when, opting for plain hair ties and bobby pins to keep our styles in check. While boring and unseemly on the wrist, our lack of cutesy clips and floral trinkets just made us feel more grown-up — though, let's be honest, we've all been secretly hoping for something to come along that's both practical and fun. And that's where Jen Atkin, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Ouai Haircare, steps in.
For the second time, Atkin — who is known for her work with Hollywood's elite, including Khloe Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen — tamed up with renowned jewelry designers Chloe + Isabel to launch a another line of sophisticated and futuristic hair accessories. "In my head, I always imagined what I wanted to make," she told us at the debut of last year’s collection. "Something that felt like it would suit the hippie chick and the girl who's very Céline, fashion-forward."
Now, the team is back at it again, with an entirely new collection featuring seven accessories inspired by 1920s Art Deco and rendered in gold. The latest offerings include the beloved bun cuff in a modern architectural style, as well as pearl bun pins and ponytail holders that make those once-adolescent adornments both timeless and classy. Prices for the line range from $22 to $48.
Check out the lineup in the slides ahead, and get ready to upgrade your style moderne.