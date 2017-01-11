What Exactly Is Going On In This Kimye Pic?

The Kardashian stash of family photos knows no bounds. Once Kim Kardashian decides to end her social media silence, there's no stopping her. As such, the reality star has uploaded more intimate, and impossibly stylish, photos of her family for fans and other on-lookers to enjoy. This latest set is heavy on Saint and Kanye footage, though daughter North makes a cameo.
"My boys," the proud mom gushes of a snap featuring Blond-ye and her little bundle of red velvet love. Think that sweatsuit comes in our size?
And then it's grown-up time. The last photo shared shows Yeezy poking and prodding at his wife's legendary derriere. We're not sure what exactly is happening here, and frankly, we don't really want to know. But, seriously: Who is taking these photos?
Advertisement
"He always has my back," the selfie queen quipped. Indeed.
Advertisement