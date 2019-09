Illustrated People Is The Streetwear Line You Need To Know

"You're basic, bye," "I feel like fries," and "Where all the cute boys at?" might be some of the phrases used in casual conversation with your closest friends, but they also happen to be the tongue-in-cheek slogans printed across the tees of streetwear brand Illustrated People . Launched 12 years ago and now designed by Phoebe-Lettice Thompson , the London-based label has become immensely popular among daring female dressers. In 2015, we previewed the campaign images of Illustrated People's three-piece silk pajama collaboration with stylist Violetta Fancies You , which also happened to be the first major shoot for rising model Iris Law , the striking teenage daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost. This week, the brand is back with another killer campaign for spring 2017, and it stars a dynamic cast of bright young things, including budding 16-year-old model Kim Turnbull , granddaughter of late artist William Turnbull, girlfriend of Rocco Ritchie, and close friend of Brooklyn Beckham. Talk about teen elite. "This is our first shoot in over a year, and I took it as an opportunity to use it as a refresher for the brand, a 'Hello 2017, this is who Illustrated People is,'" Thompson told Refinery29. "The girls I got involved were selected by me; I did a casting and approached a few that were giving us a lot of love online. It's important being a London-based girl's label that we try our best to represent that." Though 2016 may have been the year of celebrity merch and the hoodie , if Illustrated People's latest collection is any indication, it looks like we'll still be living in slogan sweaters and tracksuits in 2017, too. Below, we talked to Thompson about the offering, and how the brand is taking Instagram by storm.