On the off chance that you don't shop at Topshop, Urban Outfitters, Nasty Gal or V Files, you may not know Illustrated People, the Brick Lane-based streetwear brand designed by stylist and photographer Phoebe-Lettice Thompson and worn by fearless girls with an irreverent approach to fashion, such as Katy Perry, Baddie Winkie, Charlie XCX and Beyonce.
Today, Illustrated People launches a capsule collection of three unique sets of pyjamas for a new collaboration with London stylist Violetta Fancies You. The campaign, styled by Violetta and shot by Luke Freeman, stars Iris Law (yep as you may have guessed from those eyes, her dad's Jude) in her first shoot alongside model Evangeline Ling. The collection, available from today, exclusively on Illustrated People has already been seen on friend of the brand Eliza Doolittle and tbh, we need those blue camouflage PJs.
Pyjamas are evidently the hot trend du jour, based on the popularity of brands such as Olivia von Halle, Poplin and Yolke, but the colourful Illustrated People x Violetta Fancies You collection showcases an exciting new project for the design studio, branching out from their usual casualwear. Nightwear (that you'll want to wear to work and then out to party) has never looked so good.
Today, Illustrated People launches a capsule collection of three unique sets of pyjamas for a new collaboration with London stylist Violetta Fancies You. The campaign, styled by Violetta and shot by Luke Freeman, stars Iris Law (yep as you may have guessed from those eyes, her dad's Jude) in her first shoot alongside model Evangeline Ling. The collection, available from today, exclusively on Illustrated People has already been seen on friend of the brand Eliza Doolittle and tbh, we need those blue camouflage PJs.
Pyjamas are evidently the hot trend du jour, based on the popularity of brands such as Olivia von Halle, Poplin and Yolke, but the colourful Illustrated People x Violetta Fancies You collection showcases an exciting new project for the design studio, branching out from their usual casualwear. Nightwear (that you'll want to wear to work and then out to party) has never looked so good.