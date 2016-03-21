You might recognise Phoebe-Lettice Thompson, but you probably don't know what she's about. First things first, you need to know that the Creative Director of Illustrated People is well worth a follow on the gram. Not only is Phoebe a bottomless wellspring of disgusted otter memes and screen-shot worthy snaps of Paris Hilton stumbling out of clubs back in the day, she's also East London's first lady of street wear; like a living breathing homage to the year 2003, Phoebe is constantly collaborating with and championing new brands and designers. Her style, that's somewhere between Mel B and Slim Shady's hypothetical love child via a healthy dose of some Versace and a sprinkling of maribou, is a tomboy take on girl-band attitude- and we're buying it. Her Illustrated People collaboration with Violetta Fancies You was on the back of every it-girl worth the label and her latest link up with MTV Base-era label, Ed Hardy is set to do the same.
When she's not busy at appointments, or holed up in their East London studio, Phoebe can be found at Brockley market with her bf Jack Bevan (drummer in Foals) and hunting out discontinued BabyPhat items on eBay. We sat down with the lady and chatted tiny animals, cooking with beer and karma.
