Did you cast some of the girls in this campaign from Instagram? Has social media been instrumental in building the brand and increasing brand visibility?

Yes I did, that's how I found all of the girls that were involved in the shoot. I advertised a casting call and contacted a few cute girls that had been posting about IP. Instagram has been very important to the brand's growth; it has been an effective way for us to launch and promote new styles, collaborations and offers. You recently collaborated with Ed Hardy. If you could collaborate with any other brand, who would it be?

I loved working with Ed Hardy, there will hopefully be another project with them coming out later this year. I did a really fun collaboration with Charli XCX where I designed a three-piece merch collection for the launch of her new single. I would like to work with a major popstar again and do a trainer with a major activewear label.