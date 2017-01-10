Forget what you know: Cole Haan doesn't just make "work" shoes, anymore. The brand has changed a lot over the years, and the launch of its athleisure collection (dubbed StudioGrand) proves that it's got a whole new look. (Take one glance at the line's campaign, which stars New York City ballet's Principal Dancer Sara Mearns, model Coco Rocha, and 27-year-old CEO and Co-Founder of Y7 Studio Sarah Larson Levey, and you'll see what we mean).
Created for days when you're running from work to the gym and who knows what else, the offering "includes an array of functional accessories designed for the active, on-the-go woman," David Maddocks, the brand's CMO and general manager of business development, tells Refinery29. And while it may not be the most timely (on-trend fitness wear has been in the zeitgeist for quite a while now), it is definitely comprehensive: "[The collection] offers select pieces that are crafted in collaboration with best-in-class partners including Mountain Hardwear for outerwear, a S’Well water bottle, a prAna yoga mat and a Blunt umbrella, all of which will bring you from street to studio, barre class to brunch, and everywhere beyond."
One particular standout of StudioGrand is the footwear, which includes "the StudioGrand Pack & Go Trainer with lightweight GRAND.ØS Energy Foam," Maddocks says. "In addition, this shoe features perforations, which allow for maximum breathability, a toggle detail allows for ease in adjusting laces, and adaptive flexibility in the slimmed down sole allows for more agility." And since shoes arguably the piece of clothing that can make-or-break a jam-packed day, these definitely check off the comfy and cool boxes.
In fact, everything in the collection does just that: All of the pieces are super-light and packable, which means you can kiss your chunky, heavy, ripping canvas tote goodbye (yup, the collection's got a leather version, and a few sizes in a durable nylon studio duffel, too). With so much of fashion making our lives harder instead of easier (we're looking at you, sky-high platforms), it's refreshing to see some nice-looking items that are actually 100% practical for our day-to-day lives.
Click on to see the items, and prepare to fill up a virtual cart — it'll only make your busy life that much better.