Created for days when you're running from work to the gym and who knows what else, the offering "includes an array of functional accessories designed for the active, on-the-go woman," David Maddocks, the brand's CMO and general manager of business development, tells Refinery29. And while it may not be the most timely (on-trend fitness wear has been in the zeitgeist for quite a while now), it is definitely comprehensive: "[The collection] offers select pieces that are crafted in collaboration with best-in-class partners including Mountain Hardwear for outerwear, a S’Well water bottle, a prAna yoga mat and a Blunt umbrella, all of which will bring you from street to studio, barre class to brunch, and everywhere beyond."