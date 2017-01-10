Did Kendall Jenner & Aly Raisman Basically Wear The Same Dress To The Same Party?

It's not every day that this happens, so we're going to put the feelers out there to see if anyone else agrees with this sort-of, kind-of twinning moment. While the rich and famous were out and about celebrating their and/or other celebrities' Golden Globe wins last night, we noticed a sticky wardrobe situation that kind of went down, but kind of didn't (but maybe did). Kendall Jenner and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman showed up to the Netflix and Stuart Weitzman after-party in eerily similar dresses.
Both gowns feature a vibrant, poppy-like hue, ample leg slit, and material with a bit of a sheen to it; only the necklines and the accessories are markedly different. Raisman's look features dropped sleeves, while Jenner's dress is strapless. And while we're here, we can't ignore the fact that the two opted for an orange-y hue that's pretty taboo when it comes to red carpet getups. So, we applaud them there. Raisman's teammates and Jenner's sister Kylie were in attendance as well, all wearing distinctly different looks (phew). We can only imagine what would go down if more members of Raisman and Jenner's respective squads found themselves caught up in the mix. Oh, to be a fly on the wall during awards season...
