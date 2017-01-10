Did Kendall Jenner & Aly Raisman Basically Wear The Same Dress To The Same Party?

Both gowns feature a vibrant, poppy-like hue, ample leg slit, and material with a bit of a sheen to it; only the necklines and the accessories are markedly different. Raisman's look features dropped sleeves, while Jenner's dress is strapless. And while we're here, we can't ignore the fact that the two opted for an orange-y hue that's pretty taboo when it comes to red carpet getups. So, we applaud them there. Raisman's teammates and Jenner's sister Kylie were in attendance as well, all wearing distinctly different looks (phew). We can only imagine what would go down if more members of Raisman and Jenner's respective squads found themselves caught up in the mix. Oh, to be a fly on the wall during awards season...