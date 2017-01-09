Britney Spears is making 2017 her year with a cute selfie and a cute new dude. The pop star took to Instagram to post a photo with Sam Asghari, her rumored boyfriend, with whom she went Insta-official when she posted a New Year's pic of the two getting cozy. This new selfie, however, was no ordinary photo: the couple had been puppified by the Snapchat filter, adding an extra dose of cuteness.
If you're already typing "Who is Sam Asghari?" into Google, there's no need. Asghari is a model and trainer who has appeared in the music video for Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home." His music video work was how he met the pop star in the first place: Asghari appeared as Spears' love interest in her ultra steamy "Slumber Party" video. The two have been spotted out together ever since. This pic is a far cry from their camera shy days. Back in November, Asghari posted — and then quickly deleted — a photo of him and Spears. Now, both he and the Crossroads actress have matching puppy pics on their Instagram. Who does that, except for people who are oh so in it?
