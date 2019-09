In one of our favorite looks of the night, SJP's braided updo made a major appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes last night. While the twisted plaits looked great on her head, the best photo of the look came after the party — and on Instagram, no less. She captioned photo, "Home. Contents of purse and contents of head and hands. And in ears. Time for a burger and a Moscow mule," which showed two strings of braided extensions perched next to the rest of her belongings. And we have so many questions: How did she fit those extensions in her clutch? Who helped her take out all those bobby pins?