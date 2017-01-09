There's no doubt about it: Women keep the weirdest shit in their purses. While we almost always carry the essentials (like fashion tape, Advil, tampons, lip balm, the works), we also tend to treat our bags as dumping grounds for pretty much anything we come across in the night. And Sarah Jessica Parker is no exception.
In one of our favorite looks of the night, SJP's braided updo made a major appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes last night. While the twisted plaits looked great on her head, the best photo of the look came after the party — and on Instagram, no less. She captioned photo, "Home. Contents of purse and contents of head and hands. And in ears. Time for a burger and a Moscow mule," which showed two strings of braided extensions perched next to the rest of her belongings. And we have so many questions: How did she fit those extensions in her clutch? Who helped her take out all those bobby pins?
Typically, every "What's In My Bag" post features strategically-placed — and properly cleaned out — bags that are suspiciously perfect and organized, but not this time. Parker is always her most authentic self, and we applaud the relatable — albeit, puzzling — post.
