In the world of reggaeton and Latin pop, Maluma is as cool as it gets right now — and with Gomez on the precipice of a comeback, this would be a major couple. But this mutual following could also potentially mean a music collaboration, which would be just one more sign that Gomez is venturing into Spanish-language music. The Mexican-American singer has previously dabbled in Latino music — with a Spanish version of "A Year Without Rain" and a few tributes to her namesake Selena Quintanilla — but she has yet to put out a bilingual album. And Mexican star Paulina Rubio announced last month that she's collaborating with Gomez on her upcoming record. Could it be that SelGo is following in the pop star footsteps of Christina Aguilera, who released a Spanish album, Mi Reflejo, back in 2000? It would mean a lot to Gomez's Latino fans, and a collaboration with one of Spanish music's rising stars would be a great place to start. It would also be a good look for Maluma, who I have a feeling is going to bust onto the mainstream music scene any minute now. (How much do you want to bet there will be a Drake song featuring Maluma one day soon?) So, musically, this crossover would be both beneficial and meaningful for both parties. Pero yes, I am also going to continue to 'ship these two and imagine that there could be a future in store for them of J.Lo and Marc Anthony proportions (minus the divorce, of course). #Saluma has a nice ring to it, no?