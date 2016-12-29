Selena Gomez Is Making New Music With This Latin Music Star

Whether or not Selena Gomez is indeed recording a new album remains to be seen, but fans can trust that some new music is headed their way.
Latin music star Paulina Rubio has confirmed that her latest album will feature a collaboration with Gomez, who has been keeping a low profile while seeking treatment for depression and anxiety linked to her lupus.
“My new album is like another member of the team, or the family," Rubio told Vanidades (via People) in a new interview. "It will be a true warrior. It has something from all genres, from band to pop, collaborations with DJ Snake and Selena Gomez. I tried to keep a key element: That the music is danceable."
Latin music star Paulina Rubio has confirmed that her latest album will feature a collaboration with Gomez, who has been keeping a low profile while seeking treatment for depression and anxiety linked to her lupus.
“My new album is like another member of the team, or the family," Rubio told Vanidades (via People) in a new interview. "It will be a true warrior. It has something from all genres, from band to pop, collaborations with DJ Snake and Selena Gomez. I tried to keep a key element: That the music is danceable."
Advertisement
¿#Sabías que... Para su nuevo disco @paurubio hizo colaboraciones con @selenagomez y @djsnake? Esto nos lo cuenta la “Chica Dorada” en entrevista en nuestra más reciente edición, además, nos confiesa cuál el secreto para que todo en su vida marche en orden y su secreto para para mantenerse en buen estado emocional y físico. ¡No dejes de adquirir tu revista VanidadesMx! #PaulinaRubio #PauPowers #Vanidades #celebrities #portada #celebs #realeza #moda #belleza #fashion #royalty #beauty @paulinarubio.us @paupower @paupowers2017 @paurubiopaupowers @paulinarubiomx @paulinarubiochile
The album is scheduled to drop in 2017. It's as yet unclear if Gomez, who has Mexican ancestry on her father's side, will herself be singing in Spanish on the track.
Between this, her new Coach deal, and stints in the recording studio, Gomez seems poised for a return to the public eye. Now that's music to our ears.
Between this, her new Coach deal, and stints in the recording studio, Gomez seems poised for a return to the public eye. Now that's music to our ears.
Advertisement