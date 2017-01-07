Did You Catch The Subtle Nod In Michelle Obama’s Final Speech Dress?

When Michelle Obama hosted her final official event as first lady yesterday, she wore a bold red dress that harkened back to some of her first fashion-forward appearances on the political stage. At a ceremony recognizing school counselors as part of her Reach Higher education initiative, the first lady delivered an inspiring message of hope in a bright, cherry-red Narciso Rodriguez dress. But while the traditionally Republican color of red could be a subtle nod to the incoming administration, it is also most certainly a sartorial statement referencing some of her first appearances during the Obama administration, posits Vanity Fair. When Barack Obama was elected president in November of 2008, the new first lady stepped onto the stage in Grant Park, Chicago wearing another red (and black) Narciso Rodriguez dress. Reactions to the now infamous dress were mixed, with many fashion insiders praising Mrs. Obama for choosing a cutting-edge American designer and others comparing it unfavorably to a lava lamp, reported The New York Times. But whichever side of that particular dress debate you fall on, it inarguably announced the new FLOTUS as a first lady who would have marked fashion influence during her tenure. She wore red once again to the Obama's second inaugural ball in 2013, donning a red chiffon-and-velvet ball gown by Jason Wu that would later be acquired by the Smithsonian, because some fashion choices deserve to live forever. Add it to the list of reasons she will be missed.
