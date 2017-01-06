Meryl Streep, Gwyneth Paltrow & Meg Ryan Pay Their Respects At Carrie Fisher’s Memorial

Carrie Fisher's star-studded memorial was a testament to her beloved status in Hollywood. Celebrities came out in droves yesterday to pay their respects to the late actress and writer. A memorial service held at Fisher's Beverly Hills home was attended by mourners including Meryl Streep, When Harry Met Sally co-star Meg Ryan, Penny Marshall, Star Wars collaborator George Lucas, Courtney Love and daughter Frances Bean Cobain, Candice Bergen, Richard Dreyfuss, and more. Gwyneth Paltrow, whose boyfriend, Brad Falchuk, is co-creator of Scream Queens, which stars Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, also came to pay her respects. People reports that Lourd and Streep gave eulogies, as did friends including Tracy Ullman, Stephen Fry, author Bruce Wagner, and security expert Gavin de Becker. “All the tributes circled back to Billie and how much Carrie loved her," a source described as a "family friend" told the magazine. Guests were served fried chicken, collard greens, and cornbread, a favorite meal of Fisher's, who often entertained her famous friends at the house. The service ended with Streep performing her late pal's favorite song, “Happy Days Are Here Again.” “By the end,” the source said, “everyone was singing." The Fisher family will hold a memorial for Debbie Reynolds, who died one day after her daughter, today.
