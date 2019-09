Chris Pratt’s Got (Hilarious) Feelings About His Vanity Fair Photo Shoot

The best thing to come out of Passengers ? Not Chris Pratt's Vanity Fair photo shoot, but his hilariously self-deprecating comments about said photo shoot. Just as he did with his September InStyle shoot , the actor is having a field day with his latest modeling stint. To be fair, Vanity Fair did seem to go out of its way to portray him as this chest-pounding outdoorsman who probably makes his own jerky. "Here's me warming up after having to be in that freakin' cold-ass water forever," he quipped of this man-discover-fire-it-hot moment. The "cold-ass water" he's referring to is whatever river or lake he had to stew in for the cover.