Chris Pratt’s Got (Hilarious) Feelings About His Vanity Fair Photo Shoot

Erin Donnelly
The best thing to come out of Passengers? Not Chris Pratt's Vanity Fair photo shoot, but his hilariously self-deprecating comments about said photo shoot. Just as he did with his September InStyle shoot, the actor is having a field day with his latest modeling stint. To be fair, Vanity Fair did seem to go out of its way to portray him as this chest-pounding outdoorsman who probably makes his own jerky. "Here's me warming up after having to be in that freakin' cold-ass water forever," he quipped of this man-discover-fire-it-hot moment. The "cold-ass water" he's referring to is whatever river or lake he had to stew in for the cover.
Here's me warming up after having to be in that freakin' cold ass water forever.

There's more. "Here's me waiting for the photo shoot to start," he captioned this moody race track pic. "I was like, 'well guys, I'll just chill over here by my race car and rub my neck real quick. You know what I'm saying'.'"
And then there are these musings on beer, the ancient art of knuckle-sniffing, and being wedged between two rocks.

And here I am casually sniffing my knuckles.

If only every celeb did this, right? We'd love to know what Kendall Jenner was really thinking about that giant tattoo.
