Chris Pratt’s Got (Hilarious) Feelings About His Vanity Fair Photo Shoot

I remember drinking this beer at the photo shoot and it tasted so good. Which reminds me of the time my friend from work went out with me for beer at this place on sunset about 17 years ago and brought a pitcher to the table and I said, "What beer is that? No wait don't tell me. Let me guess." And I sipped it. "Newcastle!" He was like, "Yah that's right...That's probably not a good sign Chris"
One more still from the @vanityfair photo shoot. I have to credit the brilliant photographer @markseliger who discovered me wedged between these two rocks. It took him all day to pull me out. I had been stuck there for hours. I had barely enough strength to stare pensively into the distance. I mean, it was bad. Anyways. I almost had to chew off the lower half of my body to get out. But I'm not flexible enough. Bottom line. I could have died. But thanks to the brilliant photographer @markseliger I'm alive to tell the story, which is currently being optioned for a movie.