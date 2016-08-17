Chris Pratt Hilariously Makes Fun Of His Latest Photo Shoot

Case in point: His latest photo shoot for InStyle. The magazine named the actor its "Man of Style" for September, and Pratt couldn't resist picking apart the resulting images.
"Full disclosure: I did not pick out any of the clothes which is kinda funny for a guy who is called the 'Man of Style,'" he captioned a shot of him looking either lost or like he's trying to read crib notes off his hand. "I mostly like T-shirts with American flags on them. Usually I go for the one on the top of the 'shirt pile' but I want to promote this nice magazine called InStyle Magazine because everyone who was there that hot day we were doing the photo shoot was really nice. They had nice food spread out. And they played good country music. And there were horses all over the place. I feel like I took some pictures with some horses but those didn't make the magazine. Maybe I accidentally closed my eyes or maybe the horse's agent threw a Hollywood bitch fit for some reason.
"The people who picked out the clothes have good style. No doubt. Oh! They even gave me a shirt!!!! Such a nice shirt. Like a flannel shirt but made out of pajamas and the thing cost like $500 or something ridiculous but they just gave it to me!!! So. Anyways. Hopefully this helps them at least sell $500 worth of magazines to make up for that sweet-ass shirt. It's up in Washington so I can't send a pic right now of the shirt. But trust me. It's great."
@instylemagazine was kind enough to name me September's Man of Style. You can buy the #magazine on the stands now if it pleases you. This photo shoot was geared toward releasing the #magnificent #magnificent7 Movie in theaters September 23rd. Full disclosure I did not pick out any of the clothes which is kinda funny for a guy who is called the "man of style" 😂 I mostly like T shirts with American flags on them. Usually I go for the one on the top of the "shirt pile" but I want to promote this nice magazine called In Style Magazine because everyone who was there that hot day we were doing the photo shoot was really nice. They had nice food spread out. And they played good country music. And there were horses all over the place. I feel like I took some pictures with some horses but those didn't make the magazine. Maybe I accidentally closed my eyes or maybe the horse's agent threw a Hollywood bitch fit for some reason. The people who picked out the clothes have good style. No doubt. Oh! They even gave me a shirt!!!! Such a nice shirt. Like a flannel shirt but made out of pajamas and the thing cost like $500 or something ridiculous but they just gave it to me!!! So. Anyways. Hopefully this helps them at least sell $500 worth of magazines to make up for that sweet ass shirt. It's up in Washington so I can't send a pic right now of the shirt. But trust me. It's great. @instylemagazine September 2016 Man of Style on newsstands now. Photographed by @thomaswhiteside; styled by @jamesvaleri; photo director @lisamartin0563; grooming by @bridgetbragerhair; production by @kelseystevensproduction.
Ok. So the @instylemagazine Photographer saw my earlier post and sent this photo! Proof! I did stand next to a horse. And also, I put that hat on the horses head. Boom. My idea! #classic And it didn't even freak out. I learned how to do that when I was making the #magnificent7 I basically learned a ton about dressing horses in funny clothes, hats, scarves, the like, you'll see a lot of that in the movie. Our horses are wearing funny little hats and boots and smoking pipes. Does anyone ever read this shit? Haha! That's not true. None of it. Well the part about me putting the hat on the horses head is true. I'm like the horse whisperer. Right after this I got it to stand on one foot and break a board with a blind fold on. Then I jumped it. Over a mountain. Not to brag.