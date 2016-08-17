Chris Pratt Hilariously Makes Fun Of His Latest Photo Shoot

"Ok. So the @instylemagazine photographer saw my earlier post and sent this photo! Proof! I did stand next to a horse. And also, I put that hat on the horse's head. Boom. My idea! #classic and it didn't even freak out. I learned how to do that when I was making the #magnificent7. I basically learned a ton about dressing horses in funny clothes, hats, scarves, the like, you'll see a lot of that in the movie. Our horses are wearing funny little hats and boots and smoking pipes. Does anyone ever read this shit? Haha! That's not true. None of it. Well the part about me putting the hat on the horse's head is true. I'm like the horse whisperer. Right after this I got it to stand on one foot and break a board with a blindfold on. Then I jumped it. Over a mountain. Not to brag."

