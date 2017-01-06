I don't know about you, but my first internship wasn't glam by a long shot. I filed papers, restocked office supplies, and hoarded packs of pink Post-Its in a gloomy office without pay. The most travel I did was picking up coffee at the local Starbucks. Clearly, Royal Caribbean isn't into that sort of thing. According to Condé Nast Traveler, the company just announced that it's looking for an intern who's a great storyteller with an “extensive knowledge of all 23 filters” on Instagram.
This June and July, this intern will set sail on three of their luxury cruise ships for three weeks, traveling to New York, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Mediterranean, while capturing the entire experience on IG. Oh and this ahem "intern" will also be paid $3,700, and have all expenses and accommodation paid for. Meanwhile, I couldn't even get my boss to pay for my MetroCard. What a time to be alive. Considering the fact that people actually have Instagram-driven travel aspirations (I shamelessly include myself in that group, btw), I'd say this really is peak #TravelGoals. Details to apply are here. The catch? I honestly can't find one. Seriously.
