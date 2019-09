Each chrome hue goes on as easy as a gloss — sans the sticky residue. And the finish? Let's just say the metallic shine is so long lasting that it's hard not to feel like a total badass. While you may not be used to the on-trend finish, in this case a little risk will deliver major payoff. Our suggestion? Swap out the classic red lipstick you reach for on nights out for a shimmering cobalt. Or ditch the your-lips-but-better balm you love and play with a molten mauve instead. With 13 options, you'll quickly realize change isn't so hard.