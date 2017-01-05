It’s been reported that only about 8% of people maintain their new year resolutions for the entire year. While we can't totally help with your spiritual detox wishes or Marie Kondo dreams, we can help your bold beauty promises. If one of your aspirations includes amping up your style, or adding some edge to your look, we’ve got just what you need: Lancôme's brand new Le Metallique Metallic Lip Lacquer collection.
Each chrome hue goes on as easy as a gloss — sans the sticky residue. And the finish? Let's just say the metallic shine is so long lasting that it's hard not to feel like a total badass. While you may not be used to the on-trend finish, in this case a little risk will deliver major payoff. Our suggestion? Swap out the classic red lipstick you reach for on nights out for a shimmering cobalt. Or ditch the your-lips-but-better balm you love and play with a molten mauve instead. With 13 options, you'll quickly realize change isn't so hard.
Check ahead to see every metallic shade in the brand-new line.