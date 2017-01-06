This week, the flashiest, most advanced show and tell of the year is going down in Las Vegas. It's the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), of course. More than 3,800 companies descend on Sin City in the hopes that their gadget will prove to be the next Amazon Alexa or a worthy iPhone competitor.
There will be many products that are buzzed-about, but that, for one production problem or another, never make it to market. Others are so unnecessarily ridiculous that they're not even worth a second glance.
But while you won't see any iPhone 8 news here (Apple stays away from the CES fray), there are some truly innovative gadgets that make us excited for the year ahead. Ahead, 15 insanely cool new products everyone is talking about. We'll be updating this throughout the week, so be sure to check back for more. And if you're looking for the best tech you can actually buy right now, start here.