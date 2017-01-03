Lipstick Queen is known for its crazy, out-of-the-box beauty innovations. Frog Prince, for example, is the transforming green-to-pink lipstick shade we never knew we actually needed. And the Smokey Lip Kit is our go-to layering duo before heading out for a date. Now, the always-fun brand upped the ante for 2017, launching a Lipstick Chess collection that loaded with wintery reds and neutral pinks.
Earlier this week, Lipstick Queen introduced the six matte shades, and they are perfect for everyday wear. And not just for the lipstick colors (although that does help), but because these are the kinds of matte your lips needs this time of year: Each tube is formulated with natural oils, antioxidants, and vitamin E. Even better, each shade is aptly named after different chess pieces. (Among our favorites? The Dashing Mocha Knight, a chocolate brown hue, and the Rich Berry Queen, a deep burgundy.) Click through the slides ahead to see 'em all, then get to playing.
Check. Mate.
