Earlier this week, Lipstick Queen introduced the six matte shades, and they are perfect for everyday wear. And not just for the lipstick colors (although that does help), but because these are the kinds of matte your lips needs this time of year: Each tube is formulated with natural oils, antioxidants, and vitamin E. Even better, each shade is aptly named after different chess pieces. (Among our favorites? The Dashing Mocha Knight, a chocolate brown hue, and the Rich Berry Queen, a deep burgundy.) Click through the slides ahead to see 'em all, then get to playing.



Check. Mate.