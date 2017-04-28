36 Looks That Will Help You Break Out Of A Beauty Rut This Year

The new year festivities may be over, but many of us still have an inkling for change. For us beauty aficionados, that means changing up our tried-and-true looks with a more graphic cat-eye or ditching our same ol' red lipstick for something dark and moody. Resolving to try a new beauty look is not unlike hitting an exercise class — getting up and going is the hardest part. Luckily, we're making it easier.
We've rounded up our favorite makeup looks from — where else? — Instagram to fuel your inner beauty chameleon. Seriously, there's no shortage of stunning shadow looks and minimal-yet-polished makeup feats in the slides ahead. Don't believe us? Start clicking!