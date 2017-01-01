29 Looks That Will Help You Break Out Of A Beauty Rut This Year

We all have different new year's traditions. We clean our homes, bake our favourite cakes and cookies, take a million of pictures of falling snow — heck, we even resolve to visit the gym for the first time in months. As they say: New year, new you.
Have a similar inkling for change? For us beauty aficionados, that means changing up our tried-and-true looks with a more graphic cat-eye or ditching our same ol' red lipstick for something dark and moody. Resolving to try a new beauty look is not unlike hitting an exercise class — getting up and going is the hardest part. Luckily, we're making it easier.
We've rounded up our favourite makeup looks from — where else? — Instagram to fuel your inner beauty chameleon. Seriously, there's no shortage of stunning shadow looks and minimal-yet-polished makeup feats in the slides ahead. Don't believe us? Start clicking!