We told you about how Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were spreading the love when they visited Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, CA, over the holidays. Now, we know that the emotional impact of the visit definitely went both ways.
Julia Davidson is suffering from neuroblastoma, cancer that affects the nervous system in children, according to the American Cancer Society. She was one of the patients that Cyrus and Hemsworth stopped in to visit. During their time together, Julia sang a song and the moment was captured by her dad, Todd, who posted the video to YouTube.
"It was an emotional and magical visit," Davidson said.
That is an understatement.
Little Julia serenaded her visitors with "Rainbow Connection," made famous by Kermit the Frog in The Muppet Movie. You know the one. The one that makes you tear up, even when sung by a frog with a banjo in a swamp?
Cyrus couldn't help but get teary. "That was a perfect song for you to sing for us," Cyrus said. "If I was in my Voice chair, I would have turned around for you for sure," she added.
Watch the video for yourself, below, but make sure you have some tissues handy.
