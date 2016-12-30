Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Take Their Love To A Children's Hospital

Hear ye, hear ye. Liam Hemsworth is officially a "happy hippie," and all it took was a visit to a children's hospital.
Like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom before them, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth took time out during the holidays to visit young patients at a children's hospital. The reunited couple spread some joy at the Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego on Thursday on behalf of Cyrus' Happy Hippie Foundation. And yes, the resulting photos will make you tear up.
Cyrus and Hemsworth can be seen taking selfies with patients in photos posted on the pop star's Instagram page.
"Thank you @radychildrens for your incredible dedication to bettering the lives and health of the beautiful youngins @liamhemsworth and I got to visit today," the singer shared. She also proclaimed her fiancé to be an official "happy hippie" thanks to his charitable work.
Consider our hearts warmed. Can we make this a celebrity couple date night trend?
