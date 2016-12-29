Bomber Jackets, Off-Shoulder Dresses Top Fashion Trends Of 2016

Fashion: It's all about the trends, baby. Edited, a retail technology and analytics firm, has done some numbers crunching and come up with the nine trends that actually defined 2016 for the common person.
Their analysis is detailed and offers a window into the trends, the retailers that define them, and how often we searched for them.
Number one, for the second year running, was bomber jackets. Google highlighted the item as the most-searched trend of 2016. Women's bombers, in particular, performed especially well. Those lines saw 6.2% of styles sell out at full price and 7.6% styles receiving one or more replenishments, both higher rates than men's.
Edited writes that 2016 saw 331,000 new pairs of sneakers come online, including more than 240,000 selling outside the athletics category. That's not surprising considering how hot athleisure has been this year, but seeing the ratio typed out like that is staggering.
Off-the-shoulder dresses was the most popular womenswear trend of 2016. The average price fell nearly three dollars, from $69.99 to $67. Edited says that, "[t]he most stocked retailers were ASOS (it had nearly 700), Nordstrom, Shopbop, Neiman Marcus and Boohoo."
Check out the rest of the trends Edited identified, including jumpsuits, slip dresses, and backpacks, here.
