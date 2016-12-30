The Headlines That Defined Fashion In 2016

Well, 2016 was certainly something. It was a noteworthy year across various industries, including politics, entertainment, fashion, and tech, with connections between fields deepening in fascinating and sometimes surprising ways.



Take, for example, how the relationship between Hollywood and high fashion got scrutinized, as various celebrities, stylists, and designers spoke out about the sizeism that can decide who gets to wear what on the red carpet. Then, as the U.S. election weighed heavier on our consciences, many sought out meaning in the outfit choices of Hillary Clinton throughout her campaign, and (more than ever) Michelle Obama. Now, with president-elect Trump expected to move into the White House, attention shifts to his daughter Ivanka’s role in the new administration — and the implications that could have for her namesake fashion brand. But there's been a lot to recap beyond the heated election cycle.



The fashion business is always changing, shifting, and adapting. Keeping tabs on what we learned from the past year's shake-ups and plot twists underscores where there's still significant room for progress going forward. Ahead, check out some of the most important fashion industry headlines that grabbed our attention in the past 365 days. Some you may remember, some you may have missed out on. But keep these bookmarked: they're bound to factor into how the industry shakes out in 2017.

