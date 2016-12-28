Story from Makeup

E.L.F. Is Looking To Start Your New Year Right With This Epic Giveaway

Erika Stalder
Oh, you thought shopping for everyone on your holiday list was a challenge? How 'bout this? After hitting two million followers, beauty brand E.L.F. found itself pondering this question: What do you get your massive and supportive Insta fam to show your gratitude? The brand has found the answer — and we think it's pretty genius. They're showering devotees with a motherlode of makeup and a few gift cards, of course.
The makeup brand took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone and announce a major giveaway.
“To show our appreciation to our e.l.f. squad we’re launching the biggest giveaway yet😱,” it promised. The brand plans to hook up a few lucky followers with two massive bundles of products and $100 Target gift cards.
The first haul includes the makeup brushes that had us (and the rest of the Internet) flipping back in late September over how gorgeous and affordable they are. Also in the mix are a ton of skin care and makeup options from the E.L.F. Aqua Beauty range. The second giveaway is full of high-pigment makeup, much of it housed in compacts and tubes with special compartments. Both are absolutely lust-worthy.

Winners are to be randomly selected tomorrow at 3 p.m. EST, so the time to follow and enter is now. The best part? It doesn’t matter if you’ve been naughty or nice.

