Update, September 28, 4:00 p.m. ET: The wait is finally over! These super soft and gorgeous makeup brushes, which range from just $5-$12 have just become available online. These are sure to sell out, so act fast if you want in on the goods. Happy blending!
This story was originally published on August 3, 2016.
Hear that? That's the sound of a million makeup fans going wild after discovering the golden unicorn of beauty: insanely chic makeup brushes that are really freaking affordable. How affordable are we talking? Between $5 and $12 per brush!
They're made by E.L.F., and we got a look at them yesterday when the brand’s global artistic director, Achelle Dunaway, announced the upcoming launch on Instagram. "The secret is out, these patent-pending @elfcosmetics brushes that I worked on are launching soon in October!! All cruelty free, vegan, super soft, and gorgeous!!" she wrote in the caption.
Yazzzz!! The secret is out, these patent-pending @elfcosmetics brushes that I worked on are launching soon in October!! All cruelty free, vegan, super soft, and gorgeous!! The triangular handles ergonomically fit in your hand for controlled use for precision application of makeup. Prices ranging from $5-$12. Stay tuned for more details!
Dunaway shared the inspiration behind the design: “I was intrigued by tech-inspired products, so I wanted to make sure that these had an ergonomic benefit. The triangular-shaped handles provide a controlled grip in your hand for precision application of product, plus they won’t roll off your bathroom counter.” So. Smart.
We love that the brushes were designed to be ethical, functional, and beautiful. Lucite handles, silver fittings, pure white bristles — basically, they're Instagram gold. “I was really inspired by geometric modernism and lifestyle trends,” Dunaway says. “I wanted to create a brush that you would want to showcase in your bathroom and photograph on those oh-so-popular marble social backdrops.” We think she accomplished her mission.
It’s no surprise that the collection — which was shared early with select E.L.F. fans and influencers over the weekend — has popular beauty vloggers like Kathleen Lights frothing at the mouth. “These new @elfcosmetics brushes literally made me gasp!!!!,” she wrote on Instagram. “So BEAUTIFUL, so SOFT!!!!!"
Unfortunately, we'll all have to wait a couple months before we can call them our own — and because we know they'll go quickly, we're setting a calendar reminder for October now. Dunaway hints that this is just one of a few frenzy-inducing releases the brand has in the works. “The team and I are already working hard on some new and exciting additions to the lineup, so stay tuned,” she says, adding that she constantly gives sneak peeks of new products (and takes customer product requests) via Instagram. Oh, don't mind us, we'll just be refreshing our feeds all day.
