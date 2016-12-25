How Demi Lovato Eerily Predicted Camila Cabello's Solo Career

We may have all been surprised to hear Camila Cabello was leaving (or was kicked out, depending on who you talk to) of Fifth Harmony to go solo, but Demi Lovato probably wasn't.
In a 2012 throwback clip to her days as a judge on The X Factor unearthed by Us Weekly, Lovato seems to predict Cabello's eventual solo career.
The clip shows the girl group, who went by the name 1432 at the time, performing Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together." At the end of their performance, Lovato says, "The thing is, I know you guys have potential because I saw your performance at the judge's homes. That's when you guys really shined."
"But I feel like tonight there was only one person that shined," Lovato continues, but didn't drop the name until show co-host Khloé Kardashian asked who it was that clicked for her.
Lovato tries to demure and avoid answering the question, but when pressed by Kardashian she finally gives it up. "You," she said, pointing to Cabello. "I think you guys should all learn something from her," Lovato finished.
Fellow judge Britney Spears then remarks that their energy "really drew us in," saying she felt "pleaseantly surprised" by the performance while Simon Cowell calls it "fantastic."
As for their terrible original name, judge L.A. Reid says, "Let's start with the name. We definetly blew that." Amen.
