This Woman's Holiday Travel Story Is Going Viral For The Sweetest Reason

Air travel is stressful for many people, especially this time of year. In fact, an airport is perhaps the last place you would expect to see a heartwarming event unfold, but that's exactly what happened at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport last week. Travel Pulse recently reported that a woman named Shaina Murry purposely missed her flight in order to help a man with autism make his.
It all started when Murry was headed to her gate and came across a man lying on the ground. She told Fox 5 Atlanta, "It was clear something was wrong, I just didn't know what. It seemed best after asking him a few questions to call for medical assistance." Murry also took it upon herself to telephone the man's mother, who told her he was autistic.
When medics arrived, the man reported that he had been feeling sick and was nervous about making his flight. Medics suggested he get something to eat and drink before boarding, and that's when Murry decided she would stay to help any way she could. She missed her flight in order to accompany the man to lunch and ensure he made it to his correct gate.
Both Murry and the man were flying with American Airlines, and Murry reported that the airline couldn't have been more accommodating and understanding of the situation. She posted about the experience on Facebook, saying, "American didn't charge me a dime for the flight change and even called me when he and I were eating lunch together to let me know his gate changed. When I dropped him off at his gate for his flight, the American Airlines team took great care of him, checked on him, and made sure he boarded safely to go see his Mom for Christmas....American Airlines handled the situation with such professionalism and care."
Murry's story has received over 6,000 likes on Facebook and has been shared over 1,800 times. It just goes to show we're all looking for a little uplifting news this holiday season — and we found it.
