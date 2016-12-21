Gwake Is Snapchatting Their Countryside Christmas Romance

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are having the most wonderful time of the year. And, in typical Gwake fashion, they would like us all to know about it.
Stefani, 47, has been Snapchatting her Oklahoma adventures with Shelton, who she's been dating for a little over a year. In one snap story, Gwen documented their wild turkey expedition (complete with sound effects, courtesy of Blake), beautiful sunset drive, and local Christmas lights tour. Plus, she made a festive Bitmoji picture of her 40-year-old country singer love and herself posing in a snow globe. So cute!
The other story is full of snaps of the couple teaming up in the kitchen. Gwake took on the challenge of making gnocchi by hand — with modest success. I'm sure we can expect to see a few snaps of the absolutely perfect presents they get each other on Christmas. Or maybe their gifts are just each other.
