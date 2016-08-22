Gwen & Blake Bring Romance To Starry Hamptons Fundraiser

The Hamptons showed up in full force to the annual benefit for Harlem's legendary Apollo Theater. Stars at the benefit included Jennifer Lopez, Christie Brinkley, Gwen Stefani, Lionel Richie, The Roots, Usher, Jon Bon Jovi, and others.
Instagram was out in full force, with special attention being paid to the performances. Here's Lionel Richie failing to get the crowd to sing along. Come on, you have to know to sing along to "All Night Long."
Ciara onstage with Lionel Richie at Apollo in the Hamptons.
Eventually the crowd recovered.
#Apollointhehamptons ALL NIGHT LONG💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻Thank you Ron Perelman for this amazing event for a good cause!!
But the stars of the show were Blake and Gwen. Blake surprised the crowd with a performance of duet "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," captured by Full Picture CEO Desiree Gruber.
Stefani performed a solo set, highlighted by Pharrell joining her for "Hollaback Girl."
That's pretty good. But come on, your partner surprising you with a performance of a duet about how in love you are. You can't beat that.
