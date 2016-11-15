Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are a relatively new couple in Hollywood, but they're certainly not shy when it comes to broadcasting their love. The "Misery" singer recently thanked her country boo for helping her get through one tough year, and it's certainly the most high-profile PDA you'll see today.
Stefani received the top honors at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards on Monday, and took time in her acceptance speech to acknowledge the people closest to her. In addition to thanking the inspirational women in the audience, her family, and her children, Stefani gave an extra shout-out to Shelton.
"To Blake Shelton, thank you for kissing me back to life," the former No Doubt frontwoman said as the camera panned over to the proud country star.
"Thank you Blake Shelton for kissing me back to life" - @gwenstefani #GlamourWOTY Award #justagirl 💕👏🏽✨💁🏼 pic.twitter.com/RAH6joHB2A— Cat (@izzle284) November 15, 2016
Stefani was likely referring to the difficult time she had after her 13-year marriage to Gavin Rossdale came to an end. She recently told Glamour: "[Marriage] was the one thing I didn't want to fail at," and once admitted to the The Tommy Show that she wishes her divorce "hadn't happened." Still, the singer wasn't totally pessimistic about the turn of events: She also told The Tommy Show that the end of her marriage was all "a part of the journey." That journey led her to Shelton, with whom she bonded when they both appeared as judges on The Voice.
Shelton and Stefani are now total #relationshipgoals for many fans — but no matter what you think of this pairing, it's nice to see Stefani happy and at the top of her game. You can't keep a woman like Stefani down, of course, but it took a guy like Shelton to come around and remind her of that.
