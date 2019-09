Stefani was likely referring to the difficult time she had after her 13-year marriage to Gavin Rossdale came to an end . She recently told Glamour : "[Marriage] was the one thing I didn't want to fail at," and once admitted to the The Tommy Show that she wishes her divorce "hadn't happened." Still, the singer wasn't totally pessimistic about the turn of events: She also told The Tommy Show that the end of her marriage was all "a part of the journey." That journey led her to Shelton, with whom she bonded when they both appeared as judges on The Voice.Shelton and Stefani are now total # relationshipgoals for many fans — but no matter what you think of this pairing, it's nice to see Stefani happy and at the top of her game. You can't keep a woman like Stefani down, of course, but it took a guy like Shelton to come around and remind her of that.