Gwen Stefani Wishes Her Divorce Hadn't Happened

Lately, Gwen Stefani's love life has been in the news with positive headlines. The singer has confirmed her relationship with Blake Shelton, her fellow coach on The Voice, and the two seem happy together. But Stefani is still feeling the effects of her recent divorce from Gavin Rossdale; the two were married for 13 years and only finalized their split a month ago.
Stefani explained her feelings on the end of her marriage on The Tommy Show, a radio program which was broadcast in Washington, D.C. on November 18. She said, "I wish it didn't happen. I wish that all this wasn't happening. But at the same time, I feel like it was part of my life journey."
She also seemed to suggest that her relationship with Rossdale had been on the rocks for a while, saying, "Because of my situation right now, which we all know what I'm talking about, I feel like I go back and listen to a lot of that stuff and I'm, like, I get sick. You look at the songs and go, 'That was a red flag. That was a moment where I was feeling just as bad as I feel today, and why did I keep it up?'"
The "I Used to Love You" singer has been openly working through her feelings about the high-profile breakup, but she doesn't seem to be wallowing in the past. Stefani also said that she's "got a lot of joy right now."
Stefani explained her feelings on the end of her marriage on The Tommy Show, a radio program which was broadcast in Washington, D.C. on November 18. She said, "I wish it didn't happen. I wish that all this wasn't happening. But at the same time, I feel like it was part of my life journey."
She also seemed to suggest that her relationship with Rossdale had been on the rocks for a while, saying, "Because of my situation right now, which we all know what I'm talking about, I feel like I go back and listen to a lot of that stuff and I'm, like, I get sick. You look at the songs and go, 'That was a red flag. That was a moment where I was feeling just as bad as I feel today, and why did I keep it up?'"
The "I Used to Love You" singer has been openly working through her feelings about the high-profile breakup, but she doesn't seem to be wallowing in the past. Stefani also said that she's "got a lot of joy right now."
Advertisement