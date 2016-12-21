Kris Jenner Didn't Invite Blac Chyna To Her Holiday Party

If the tinsel is flying between relatives at your house this holiday season, take comfort in knowing that even the rich and famous are feeling some extra family tension right about now.
People reports that Kris Kardashian has elected not to invite her son's fiancée to her annual holiday party. A source told the magazine that Blac Chyna's name is missing from the guest list for Kris' big bash this weekend because Kris and her children are totally over the drama of the couple's very public and very messy breakup this weekend.
Rob Kardashian and Chyna have had a roller coaster few days — including leaked messages of Chyna complaining about Rob, teary Snapchat videos of Rob touring baby Dream's empty room, and accusations of lying on both sides. The whole thing is very dramatic. And even though their perpetually rocky relationship is reportedly back on now, Rob's loved ones no longer support his relationship.
“Rob’s family is over Chyna,” the source told People. "They can’t stand the toxic relationship... It’s just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna," the source explained — adding that the family still wants to be a part of one-month-old Dream's life.
Perhaps Chyna's invitation got lost in the mail. Or maybe it will take a Christmas miracle to help the (tentative) future in-laws make peace.
